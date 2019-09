SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County corner is investigating the death of an inmate at Tyger River Correctional.

Timothy Dustin Ross, 32, was pronounced dead at 7:31 a.m. Friday, according to the coroner.

The initial investigation did not reveal external signs of trauma, the coroner said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

