Coroner investigating remains found near HWY 11 in Campobello area

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has been investigating after remains were found Friday morning near Highway 11 in the Campobello area.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at about 7:45 a.m.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said a hunter found the remains Friday morning.

Wright said the skeletal remains appear to be human, but they do not know how long they have been there or how the person died.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

