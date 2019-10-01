Coroner on-scene after remains found near White and River roads in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said they have responded to a scene in Piedmont after a surveying crew reported that they found remains.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. JT Foster said the surveying crew called and said they found what they believe to be human remains near White and River roads.

Foster said detectives were en route to investigate the scene.

Coroner Greg Shore confirmed that he was also on-scene and said he was about to head into a wooded area nearby.

He could not immediately confirm if the remains are human remains.

This is a developing story. We’re working to gather more information.