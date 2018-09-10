News

Coroner on scene of double shooting in Seneca

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 10:39 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 01:40 PM EDT

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) -- The coroner and deputies are on the scene of a double shooting in Seneca.

Jimmy Watt, public information officer with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, said dispatch received a 911 call after someone in a nearby home heard gunfire moments before seeing a couple of people on the ground.

The shooting happened around 9:10 a.m. Monday on Padgett Street near Jamerson Avenue.

Watt said there are two victims. 

The coroner is also on the scene. 

It’s not immediately clear if both victims are dead.

Deputies are looking for two white males in a newer model gold Dodge Charger. The car may not have hubcaps. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

This is a developing story. 


 

