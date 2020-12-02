Coroner responding to a fatality at scene on N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials have responded to a fatality at a scene on North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

A photo from our crew at the scene shows a State Transport Police vehicle at the scene, near a First Citizens Bank.

City of Greenville officials said the Greenville Police Department is assisting South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers with the incident.

According to our crew at the scene, North Pleasantburg Drive is shutdown from Interstate 385 to East North Street.

Keep checking back for updates as more information is released.

