Firefighters work to put out a car fire after a crash along Wilson Creek Road near Iva in Anderson County, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner is responding after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire near Iva.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30pm on Wilson Creek Road.

Officials at the scene say a car struck a tree and caught fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.