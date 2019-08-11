Coroner responding to crash on Firetower Rd. in Anderson Co.

Crews are responding to a fatal crash on Firetown Rd. in Anderson County.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and SCHP are investigating a fatal crash on Firetower Rd.

According to SCHP, the accident happened at 12:28 p.m. near Hickory Rd. This is in the Piercetown community.

The crash involved a moped, a pickup truck, and a Ford Explorer.

The coroner confirmed that their office is responding to the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

WSPA has a crew on scene. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Check back for updates.

