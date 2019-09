LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office responded to a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 221.

According to a South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash — involving a tractor trailer and a motorcycle — happened at about 12:35 p.m. on Highway 221 at Harris Springs Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, Michael Thomas Wessel, 28, of Greenwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office and SCHP will continue to investigate.