Coroner responding to crash on I-26 near Clinton in Laurens Co.

by: WSPA Staff

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a fatal crash on Interstate 26 near Clinton.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s office, the crash happened near mile marker 56 west bound.

South Carolina Department of Transportation said at 2:49 p.m. that the crash happened three miles west of Exit 60-South Carolina 66 and the right lane has been closed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website shows troopers are responding to four calls in that area.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

