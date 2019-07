GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a fatal crash near Travelers Rest.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 7:44 p.m. on Keeler Mill Road near Rutledge Lake Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person was killed during the crash.

SCHP’s online log showed the roadway was blocked following the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.