The Anderson County Coroner is responding to a crash on Mountain Springs Rd.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash in Anderson County.

According to the SCHP, the crash happened on Mountain Springs Rd at about 12:36 p.m. Saturday.

The Wren Fire Department and Pelzer EMS are on scene at this time.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Details are limited. WSPA has a crew on the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Check back for updates.