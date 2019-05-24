Coroner responding to crash on US 221 in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Jessica Humphries)

Emergency crews responded Friday evening to a crash on US 221 in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's website, the crash happened at about 6:17 p.m. on US 221 near Old Switzer Road. The website said that the roadway has been blocked.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that they are responding to the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.