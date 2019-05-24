Coroner responding to crash on US 221 in Spartanburg Co.
Emergency crews responded Friday evening to a crash on US 221 in Spartanburg County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's website, the crash happened at about 6:17 p.m. on US 221 near Old Switzer Road. The website said that the roadway has been blocked.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that they are responding to the crash.
Details are limited at this time.
We will update this story as information becomes available.
