GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner is responding to a crash in Greenville County.

According to SCHP, a crash happened at Wade Hampton Blvd. near the 3000 block at 9:20 p.m.

The Taylors Fire Department also responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on how the crash happened or how many people were involved.

