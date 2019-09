SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on S. Church Street Extension in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 5:44 p.m. on South Avenue at S. Church Street Ext.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

