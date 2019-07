ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County fire crews responded Friday after noon to a fatal house fire in the county.

Dispatch officials said crews responded to the 3000 Airline Road.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to the scene.

One person was killed in the fire, according to the coroner’s office.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.