GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday that one man has died at Wildcat Falls in the 5000 block of Geer Highway.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Wildcat Falls around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in reference to a person that had fallen from the falls.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.