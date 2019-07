SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner confirms his office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on a busy Spartanburg County road.

The accident happened Wednesday morning on N. Pine Street at the intersection of Asheville Highway.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed his office is responding.

7News crew at the scene says it appears the ramp from I-585 onto Highway 176 heading towards Inman is blocked.

