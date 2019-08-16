Coroner responding after body found on N. Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded Friday afternoon after a body was found along North Pleasantburg Drive.

Emergency crews responded just before 4 p.m. to North Pleasantburg Drive near Piney Mountain Road.

According to Greenville Police, the body appeared to be a homeless person. Officers said the body had been there for a long time and was badly decomposing.

Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious.

A 7 News crews is enroute to the scene.

We will update this story as information becomes available.