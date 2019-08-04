1 hospitalized after shooting in Greenville Co.

Investigators at the scene of a shooting on Kerns Avenue in Greenville County, August 4, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are responding to a shooting in Greenville County, Sunday afternoon.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called around 4:12pm to the corner of Kerns Avenue and Furman Road for a report of a shooting, according to dispatch.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says one person was taken to the hospital with injuries and their office is no longer responding after being initially called to the scene.

7News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.