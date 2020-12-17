2 men shot near housing complex in Spartanburg, police confirm

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said two men were shot near a housing complex along James H. Young Street this afternoon.

According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, they received the call about the shooting at the complex along James H. Young Street at around 3 p.m.

Littlejohn said there are no suspects at this time, and officers and investigators are still at the scene.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the coroner’s office was also called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates as more information is released.

