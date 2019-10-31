Coroner responding to shooting scene at laundromat in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are on scene of a shooting at a laundromat in Greer.

Police responded to Speedwash Laundromat on N. Line Street for a shooting call at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot, officials said.

Detectives are currently on scene conducting their initial investigation, police said.

The Greer Police Department requests that anyone who may have any information concerning the shooting to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.

