Coroner responding to wreck along SC-11 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to a crash along Highway 11 in northern Spartanburg County, Sunday night.
According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC-11 just east of Parris Bridge Road shortly before 7:00pm.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
