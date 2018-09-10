News

Coroner responding to wreck along SC-11 in Spartanburg Co.

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 09:37 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 09:37 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to a crash along Highway 11 in northern Spartanburg County, Sunday night.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC-11 just east of Parris Bridge Road shortly before 7:00pm.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center