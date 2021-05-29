Coroner responds to Augusta Street in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner responded to an incident on Augusta Street Saturday morning.

Greenville Lieutenant Alia Paramore said dispatch received a call in the area of Augusta Street and West Augusta Place around 7:20 a.m. A SUV was traveling down Augusta Street when it went off the road and struck a pedestrian walking their dog.

The suspect vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived, according to Paramore.

The incident is under investigation.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.