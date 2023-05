ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said that they responded to a crash on Wednesday.

According to the coroner, the crash happened along Highway 20.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a 2019 Honda SUV was driving east along Highway 20 near Belton when they drove off of the right side of the roadway and hit a tree around 1:15 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

