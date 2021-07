SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner has responded to a crash on I-26 in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened on I-26 at the 21 mile marker Thursday at about 11:40 a.m., according to SCHP.

The coroner is responding to a crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co. (WSPA)

Details are limited at this time. Expect possible delays in the area.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.