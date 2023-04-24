GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Travelers Rest.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Tigerville Road near Langley Road.

Troopers said a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road and hit a fence.

The motorcyclist then traveled down an embankment and fell into a creek bed, troopers said.

The driver died at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the motorcyclist at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the SCHP.