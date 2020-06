Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GREENVILLE, COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner is responding to a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night in Greenville, the coroner’s office confirmed to 7 News.

Greenville County Dispatch said deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 304 McGarity Street in Greenville at 8:52 p.m. Saturday night.

The Greenville County Coroner has been called to the scene. At this time the coroner’s office believes there is one victim.