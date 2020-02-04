Man shot, killed on Evergreen St. in Anderson Co., coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a shooting late Monday night in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, crews responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1300 block of Evergreen Street for a reported shooting.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound laying in the front yard of a home.

The coroner’s office said Jesse James Banks, III, 49, of Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Banks’ death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The coroner’s office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate.

