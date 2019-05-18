Coroner's office investigating death on Old Pacolet Rd. near Cowpens Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that their office is investigating a death near Cowpens.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, his office has responded to the scene of death investigation on Old Pacolet Road.

Clevenger said Patty Renee Tipton, of Spartanburg, passed away. He said that they did not find any trauma to her body during the autopsy. They have not found any infomation that would lead them to believe that it was a suspicious death.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has also responded to the scene.