Coroner speaks out after 3 die in I-85 crash in Cherokee Co., SCDOT lowering speed limit

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner is speaking out after three people died in an eight-car pile-up on I-85 in Cherokee County on Thursday.

“We are the first county on I-85 as you come into South Carolina,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. “What kind of welcome mat do we have?”

Three people, who were passing through Cherokee County by way of I-85, were killed in a construction zone–more specifically, in what the South Carolina Department of Transportation calls “the chute.”

Sadly, this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“Do we put a sign out there that says, ‘Welcome to South Carolina?’ Do we put a sign at the bottom that says, ‘Enter at your own risk?’ I don’t think so,” Fowler said.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said, so far, there have been six fatalities on I-85 in Cherokee County since the chute was implemented as part of the I-85 widening project. All of those deaths, he said, probably could’ve been prevented.

“I realize that there’s a need for the construction. There’s an absolute need for a third lane in the north and southbound lanes; but how many deaths do we have to have before we sacrifice the construction for those deaths?”

Fowler said the chute, which was recently extended, is not safe but, instead, a hazardous mess; and he wants to see some change.

“I think it’s a death trap, an absolute death trap of a concrete maze,” he said. “I am not a traffic engineer, but I don’t think you have to be a traffic engineer to figure out this does not work.”

Fowler said he’s had enough of being the bearer of bad news when it comes to this particular stretch of highway.

“I’ve never had a DOT person volunteer or go with me to make a ‘door-knock.’ That’s when you go the door and deliver the unfortunate news that a person has lost a loved one,” Fowler added.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the speed limit on I-85 southbound will be lowered to 45 mph and revised signs will be placed in the work zone.

“Trying to clear up any confusion from the trucker perspective of which lane they’re supposed to be in and where they’re supposed to be traveling,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said.

SCDOT told 7News they’ll be in town implementing these changes next week.

“If we have to work this weekend, that’s what we’ll do,” Hall said. “We’ll continue our discussion on what else can be done. All options are on the table. I haven’t ruled any options out–including re-evaluating the use of the chute.”

In the meantime, there is a petition circulating on social media, asking for immediate change to the construction project.

“If we don’t stand up and say, ‘This has to stop,’ nothing will be done. Squeaky wheel gets the grease. I’m the squeaky wheel,” Fowler said.

Dennis Fowler said he plans to reach out to Governor McMaster’s office, as well as Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Tim Scott, for help.

It’s unclear at this time if there will be any charges related to this crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.

According to the Cherokee County 911 Communications Center, there were 200 reported crashes with injuries on I-85 in Cherokee County in 2020. That’s compared to 136 in 2019.

So far this year, there have already been 119 reported crashes with injuries on I-85 in Cherokee County.