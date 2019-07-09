Coroner’s office responding to I-85 crash in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA 7News

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash on Interstate 85 in Greenville County. 

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on I-85 North near Exit 42. That’s the exit to I-185 and US 29.

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said one person was killed in the crash.

No immediate details were available.

It was the third deadly wreck overnight in Greenville County.

The coroner’s office is also investigating an attempted traffic stop that ended in a crash on I-85 at Augusta Road on Monday night.

Dill said a pedestrian died after they were hit on I-185 at Henrydale Avenue just before midnight. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store