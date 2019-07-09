Coroner’s office responding to I-85 crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash on Interstate 85 in Greenville County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on I-85 North near Exit 42. That’s the exit to I-185 and US 29.

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said one person was killed in the crash.

No immediate details were available.

It was the third deadly wreck overnight in Greenville County.

The coroner’s office is also investigating an attempted traffic stop that ended in a crash on I-85 at Augusta Road on Monday night.

Dill said a pedestrian died after they were hit on I-185 at Henrydale Avenue just before midnight.

