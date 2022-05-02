GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA)- A 17-year-old Woodmont High School student was killed in a head-on collision in Greenville County Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m.

The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as Seth Allen Smith.

Senior deputy coroner Shelton England explained, “Mr. Smith was traveling southbound on Highway 25 when he went left of center on the highway and struck another vehicle.”

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

What caused Smith to cross the center line is still under investigation.

“There are questions there whether it was a mechanical issue, whether he was distracted or whatnot,” England said.

Meanwhile, the coroner’s office is urging teenage drivers to be careful.

“Just in 2021, 16% of all of our traffic fatalities were in the teenage population, from age 15-24, and I looked at numbers just a while ago, this year we’re already at 23% of our traffic fatalities have been our same age range,” Sheldon said.

England said there are three main issues they see when teenagers get behind the wheel.

“The biggest thing there is lack of experience, then you start throwing in distractions, you start throwing in speeding,” England said.

Woodmont High School said they’re providing counselors.

Right now, the coroner said they don’t know the condition of the other person involved in the crash.

The coroner’s office said this crash is still under investigation by them and South Carolina Highway Patrol.