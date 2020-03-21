Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older

1  of  65
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel Baptist Church - Campobello Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brevard First United Methodist Church Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy Center Point Baptist Church City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Enoree Fork Baptist Church Fairforest Baptist Church-Fairforest Fairforest Church of God Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg First Baptist Church - Arcadia First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Friendship Baptist Church-Greenville Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Hillside Baptist Church-Fountain Inn Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church King David Baptist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Majority Baptist Church Mills Chapel Baptist Church Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Pickens Presbyterian Church Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Pleasant Grove Baptist Church - Greer, SC Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 19: A sign inside Costco greets shoppers with a social distancing message as the coronavirus pandemic continues in America on March 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have reached nearly 10,000 in the United States with a reported 150 deaths having been recorded. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Costco has joined other big box stores in creating special shopping hours for senior customers.

The bulk retailer said in a statement Saturday that it will open its doors for members 60 years and older ever Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The special hours will begin March 24.

While the pharmacy will also be open during those hours, the food court will operate on the normal schedule. Costco Business Centers will also keep regular hours.

Costco joins other major retailers like Target, Dollar General and Walmart in creating shopping hours reserved for the most vulnerable. See a full list of stores that have closed or changed hours amid the coronavirus crisis.

Panicked buyers have flocked to Costco locations across the country since the outbreak spread to the United States, leading to long lines and altercations that have prompted calls to law enforcement.

See the Costco website for location information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store