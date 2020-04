Cottonwood Trail in Spartanburg is expected to reopen on May 1. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some trails in Spartanburg will reopen next week.

SPACE, a conservancy group in Spartanburg, announced on Friday that Cottonwood Trail and Glendale Shoals will reopen on May 1.

They say there will be strict measures in place around gathering spaces and safety precautions as they continue to monitor the current health crisis.

“We look forward to joining our community again on the Cottonwood Trail & Glendale Shoals next week,” the post said.