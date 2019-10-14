Cottonwood Trail in need of repairs, Spartanburg Area Conservation Preserve raising funds

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A favorite trail for many in Spartanburg is in need of restorations, and a conservation group hopes the community will pitch in to help.

The Cottonwood Trail sits over a marsh area near Beechwood Drive, and we’re told its boardwalk has been around for over 30 years.

The Spartanburg Area Conservation Preserve said the boardwalk is now in need of repairs.

The preserve is hoping to raise money to rebuild it completely.

“It’s just a very special place, very unique asset in Spartanburg and we’re asking the community to set up and help us restore this property for all of our users,” Andrews Waters, executive director of Spartanburg Area Conservancy, said.

The group has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for the trail repair.

