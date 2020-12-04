Council won’t appoint new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, in white beside Attorney Ben Crump, left, speak in Louisville, Ky., after settlement was announced. The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor’s slaying by police thrust the Black woman’s name to the forefront of a national reckoning on race, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday.(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor’s mother asked the council for the new prosecutor.

One member of the council says it had no legal authority to appoint another prosecutor.

The council voted unanimously in agreement on Friday.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office had acted as special prosecutor in the case after Louisville’s local prosecutor recused himself in May.

In September, a grand jury declined to indict any Louisville police officers on charges connected to Taylor’s shooting death.

