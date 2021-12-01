Country artist Laine Hardy to visit elementary school, play in Anderson Co.

FILE – In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif. The 2019 “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy says he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. The 19-year-old singer from Livingston, Louisiana, made the announcement Sunday, June 21, 2020 on social media. Hardy says his symptoms are mild and he’s recovering under home quarantine. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Country artist Laine Hardy will visit an elementary school Friday and play a free concert Saturday in Anderson County.

Hardy, who won American Idol in 2019, will join Little Kids Rock, a national nonprofit that champions music education in K-12 schools, to deliver musical instruments and play for students.

“Growing up in a town with a population of 2000, our schools didn’t have much of a music education program so I had to figure it out on my own with the help of my family,” said 21-year-old Hardy, a native of Livingston, Louisiana, who picked up his first guitar at age six. “It’s really important to me to help nurture the artists of tomorrow…”

Hardy will visit Pendleton Elementary School at 1:15 p.m. on Friday. He will play a concert at Wild Wings Cafe located at 119 Interstate Blvd. from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00pm Saturday.

The concert is free.