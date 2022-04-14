GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Country music icon Alan Jackson will make a tour stop in Greenville this summer.

Last Call: one more for the road will be the first time Jackson hits the stage since revealing a health diagnosis last fall.

This tour will bring over 30 years of Alan’s hits to stages across America.

Here is a list of Jackson’s tour dates and locations:

Friday, June 24 Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

Saturday, June 25 Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Friday, July 29 St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)

Saturday, July 30 Grand Forks, ND (Alerus Center)

Friday, August 12 Savannah, GA (Enmarket Arena)

Saturday, August 13 Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Friday, August 26 Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Saturday, August 27 Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)

Friday, September 9 Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena)

Saturday, September 10 Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)

Friday, September 16 Austin, TX (Moody Center)

Saturday, September 17 Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Friday, September 30 Phoenix (Glendale), AZ (Gila River Arena)

Saturday, October 1 Anaheim, CA (Honda Center)

Friday, October 7 Atlantic City, NJ (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)

Saturday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

This tour follows his announcement of living with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement and balance.

Tickets, fan club presale and tour information can be found here.