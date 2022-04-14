GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Country music icon Alan Jackson will make a tour stop in Greenville this summer.
Last Call: one more for the road will be the first time Jackson hits the stage since revealing a health diagnosis last fall.
This tour will bring over 30 years of Alan’s hits to stages across America.
Here is a list of Jackson’s tour dates and locations:
- Friday, June 24 Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)
- Saturday, June 25 Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena)
- Friday, July 29 St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)
- Saturday, July 30 Grand Forks, ND (Alerus Center)
- Friday, August 12 Savannah, GA (Enmarket Arena)
- Saturday, August 13 Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
- Friday, August 26 Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
- Saturday, August 27 Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)
- Friday, September 9 Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena)
- Saturday, September 10 Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)
- Friday, September 16 Austin, TX (Moody Center)
- Saturday, September 17 Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)
- Friday, September 30 Phoenix (Glendale), AZ (Gila River Arena)
- Saturday, October 1 Anaheim, CA (Honda Center)
- Friday, October 7 Atlantic City, NJ (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)
- Saturday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)
This tour follows his announcement of living with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement and balance.
Tickets, fan club presale and tour information can be found here.