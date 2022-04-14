GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Country music icon Alan Jackson will make a tour stop in Greenville this summer.

Last Call: one more for the road will be the first time Jackson hits the stage since revealing a health diagnosis last fall.

This tour will bring over 30 years of Alan’s hits to stages across America.

Here is a list of Jackson’s tour dates and locations:

  • Friday, June 24                    Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)
  • Saturday, June 25                                 Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena)
  • Friday, July 29                                       St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)
  • Saturday, July 30                                   Grand Forks, ND (Alerus Center)
  • Friday, August 12                                  Savannah, GA (Enmarket Arena)
  • Saturday, August 13                              Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
  • Friday, August 26                                  Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
  • Saturday, August 27                              Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)
  • Friday, September 9                              Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena)
  • Saturday, September 10                       Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)
  • Friday, September 16                            Austin, TX (Moody Center)
  • Saturday, September 17                       Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)
  • Friday, September 30                            Phoenix (Glendale), AZ (Gila River Arena)
  • Saturday, October 1                              Anaheim, CA (Honda Center)
  • Friday, October 7                                   Atlantic City, NJ (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)
  • Saturday, October 8                              Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

This tour follows his announcement of living with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement and balance. 

Tickets, fan club presale and tour information can be found here.