Country music star Travis Tritt involved in Hwy 22 crash that leaves two dead, others hurt

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) - Two people are dead in an early morning crash on Highway 22 in Horry County.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a jeep traveling in the wrong direction on Hwy 22 hit a pickup truck head on.

The driver of the jeep and a passenger in the truck were killed.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

The highway patrol is working to figure out why the jeep was on the wrong side of the road.

County music singer Travis Tritt posted on Twitter that his tour bus was involved in the crash. No one was hurt in the bus.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, Tritt’s bus and another vehicle were involved in a minor crash as they were trying to avoid the deadly crash that had already happened.

"Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died," Tritt wrote.

