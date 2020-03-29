1  of  30
Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 22, 2018 file photo shows Joe Diffie performing at the 12th annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. A publicist for Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19. Diffie is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping, rock-tinged singles such as “Home” and “Pickup Man” has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61.

A spokesman for Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis. Diffie’s publicist said the singer died Sunday due to complications from the virus.

Diffie was a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included “Honkey Tonk Attitude” and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die).” 

