County leaders hope to shut down nightclub after fatal shooting

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County leaders are hoping to shut down a nightclub after a shooting there left two people dead and eight others injured.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning during a concert at Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road.

“This is a horrific situation. It’s a tragic event,” Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. “10 families have been affected right here in the Upstate, and it’s a horrible tagline to put on a place like Greenville.”

“We cannot have this type of activity going on anywhere–not just in district 25–anywhere in Greenville County,” Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant added.

According to investigators, multiple people fired shots on and near the stage inside the club.

Now, investigators are looking for four persons of interest.

Sheriff Lewis said no guns should have been inside the club.

“You mix alcohol and guns, it’s just a deadly combination,” Lewis said. “It’s like if you mix alcohol and a car. Nothing good’s going to come out of that.”

Councilman Fant told 7 News public safety is the county’s number one priority, and he said what happened could have been avoided as no one should’ve been inside the building.

“Don’t forget y’all, we’re in the middle of a Coronavirus pandemic and the governor has not allowed clubs to even operate,” he said. “Some people are saying they could be at half capacity. Well, 200 is not half-capacity and 200 is 200 too many.”

The sheriff’s office and county council said they’ll be looking at the number of complaints and violations Lavish Lounge and other clubs in the area have and will be working with the governor’s office to take away their alcohol licenses and shut them down.

“Make sure that these types of facilities are not open to the public–are not open, period–and that people can go to bed at night feeling comfortable that they won’t get awakened by calls at 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning about another tragedy,” Fant said.

“If those club owners are watching, I hope they sleep well tonight, because it’s their fault 100%,” Sheriff Lewis added.

Investigators believe the persons of interest may be from the Atlanta area.

If you have any information about their identities or whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

It’s unclear at this time if the persons of interest had any ties to the artist who was performing in the club.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference for 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. We will have a crew there and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.