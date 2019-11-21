County leaders train, prepare for possible cyber attacks

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Attacks through the internet can happen to anyone and anywhere. It’s even happened to the local governments in the Upstate.

For the last two days, leaders across the area took a training course to learn more about cyber attacks in Anderson County.

The class focused on preparing and planning because a number of government systems are on one network so an attack could shut down a whole county for an extended period of time.

“This class is a whole community approach where we are involving everyone in essence creating a task force whether that’s businesses or homes you connect everyone, not just law enforcement you are bringing in everyone to be aware,” said Pierce Womack who’s the Deputy Director of Pickens Co. Emergency Management.

The training included emergency management departments, non profits and hospital systems from across the Upstate.

The class was free for the state through FEMA.