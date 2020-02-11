County looking at plan to restore roads and bridges after severe weather

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC– Anderson County leaders said they are on a road to recovery after recent storms wiped out several roadways and a huge bridge.

Roads in Anderson County have been damaged including a bridge off of Shackleburg Road. County leaders said roughly $1.1 million worth of damages has been done on County roads due to recent rain. A plan for repairs is in the works now.

“They’re impassable to the point where they’re going to fall in if they’re traveled,” said Matt Hogan, Roads and Bridges Manager for Anderson County.

Severe weather and heavy flooding has left seven roads and one bridge in these types of conditions.



“We’re looking at maybe six months for all of these roads. The one bridge on Shackleburg, it’s separate. That process is totally different because of permitting,” Hogan said.

The roads and bridges manager said the Shackleburg Bridge is the largest lost, and it could take about four months to fix alone. Roads like Scarboriugh, Slater, and Mt. Bethel Church Roads are closed too.

“Water was going up over the roads. It washed the ends out of them, and they just washed back into the roads. So we have half of the roads are missing,” said Hogan.

County leaders said they’re currently looking at materials to purchase while they assess how these roads will be fixed.

“We looked at the different levels of travel on those roads. And that’s kind of how we prioritized on fixing,” Hogan said.

Surrounding counties said they’re somewhat facing the same thing.

In Pickens County, originally over 60 roads were closed, and now they’re left to repair five.

In Oconee County, leaders said over 30 roads were damaged, but as of Monday–only four remain.

“We’ve had some culverts that needed to be fixed that started to wash away or maybe part of the roads washed away,” said Scott Krein, Director of Emergency Management for Oconee County.

Anderson County road crews said although this may take awhile, they want you to remain patient, vigilant and remember safety when you see road closed signs.

“What I would like to say…we’re having an issue with citizens that are going around our barricades and moving barricades. Please don’t do that because they’re there to protect the citizens,” Hogan said.

Now Hogan said because the roads must be fixed, they will likely have to dip into an emergency funding budget. He also said they’re looking at the possibility of getting a FEMA reimbursement to help with the cost.

Road crew leader said if you would like to report any future damages, they encourage you to download an app called YourGov. Your report will then go directly to road crews for a resolution.

Here are a list of some of the roads currently closed in Anderson County: