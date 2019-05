County officials, volunteers participate in Pickens Co. Litter Blitz Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Things are picking up in Pickens County as people pitched in to clean up the area.

More than 600 county officials and employees, along with some volunteers, took the day off to take part in the 3rd semi-annual Pickens County Litter Blitz.

Groups came out to different parts of Pickens County to clean up all sorts of trash in several locations along the roads.