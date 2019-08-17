Couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A West Virginia couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this week.

Hal and Helen Shanberger met on West Virginia University’s Campus, and the rest is history.

“We met in the spring of ’46 and were married in August of ’47,” Helen Shanberger said. “A sorority sister and I were good friends. The fella and Hal were good friends, and we all went to a fraternity dance at the university.”

The couple celebrated their 72nd anniversary at The Village at Heritage Point retirement community, surrounded by friends.

“I stepped on her feet while we danced,” Hal Shanberger said. “It’s good to be alive! And with a great lady like she is. We get along well. Never had an argument. But [we] have had, I think, four great kids. Three of them are retired.”

They said their most memorable anniversary was the 50th.

“Probably the 50th,” Helen said. “We took the whole family to Myrtle Beach for a week, and it was great because no one had outside appointments. And we had from a few months old, to our age.”

The secret to such a long marriage?

“I think there has to be a lot of mutual respect and trust, and when one’s having a difficulty, the other one picks them up,” said Helen.

“She’s just a sweet girl,” Hal said.