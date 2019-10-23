Couple claims newborn injected with wrong medication, sues hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple have a law suit against PRISMA Health Greer Memorial Hospital for gross negligence, according to Greenville County Court Documents.

The lawsuit said a nurse injected the newborn baby with Methergine instead of Vitamin K on October 15, 2017, causing it to go into respiratory distress. The baby had to be transferred to an outside facility for neonatal intensive care.

The baby suffered severe and permanent injuries, the lawsuit said.

According to drugs.com, Methergine is given to women after they give birth.

Methergine is used just after a baby is born, to help deliver the placenta (also called the “afterbirth”). It is also used to help control bleeding and to improve muscle tone in the uterus after childbirth. Drugs.com

The parents are seeking unspecified damages and court costs.