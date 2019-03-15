News

Couple drives 292 miles, round trip, to run Wilmington restaurant

Posted: Mar 15, 2019

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - You might not complain as much about driving from Spartanburg to Greenville for work after reading this story.

Al and Rosalie Cervini drive two hours to get to work. They live in Raleigh, North Carolina and run a restaurantin Wilmington.

The drive is a total of 292 miles, round trip. Rosalie and the couple's daughter make the drive half of the week, while Al makes the drive every day.

The restaurant has been open for 3 months. The couple is looking to move to Wilmington permanently.

