Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Rutherford Co. home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a home in Bostic.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were dispatched to do a welfare check on Robert and Anne Seslar, who lived in the Summit Parkway Development, a gated community, in Bostic.

A family member from Florida told the sheriff’s office that she had not spoken with her brother or sister-in-law in several days, which she said was unusual.

She also said her brother had been suffering from mental issues and told deputies to use extreme caution.

When deputies arrived at the home, they saw cars in the garage and the house was secured.

Deputies were able to locate a neighbor with a key to the Seslar’s home and when they went inside they found the couple’s bodies in an upstairs bedroom.

The sheriff’s office said evidence suggests that Robert Seslar had shot and killed his wife, Anne, and then took his own life.