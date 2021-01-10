Couple married after meeting on Southwest flight in 2018

(WSPA) – Talk about being on cloud nine! A couple that met on a Southwest flight in 2018 got married recently, and the wedding included several special airplane details. The two got engaged a year ago at a flight museum in Dallas, recreating the moment they had first met.

Cathlyn met Michael when she boarded a 5:00 a.m. Southwest flight in November of 2018 and “noticed a handsome guy sitting in the window seat of the exit row,” according to a Facebook post by Southwest Airlines.

They said she took the aisle seat and a pastor visiting from India sat between them. The three talked the entire flight- Michael and Cathlyn realized that Michael’s aunt and uncle live next door to her family in Austin. Small world!

When Cathlyn and Michael exchanged numbers and parted ways, each had texted their families insisting they had met “the one,” the post said. Their first date was a week later, and the proposal- a year after that.

Michael proposed inside the cabin of the first Southwest plane at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, recreating the moment they had first met. When Southwest found out about their engagement, they sent them a congratulatory champagne bottle labeled with their original flight number. Their wedding was complete with a Southwest exit row photo booth, Southwest snacks in their guest boxes, and more.

According to Southwest, the pastor from India even kept in touch and joined them on their wedding day to officiate the marriage in November 2020.