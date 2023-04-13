ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a man who robbed a couple downtown.

Police said a couple was leaving a restaurant in the North Market Street area Tuesday around 8:06 p.m. when a man approached them with a gun.

Officers said the suspect threatened to shoot, then demanded the woman’s purse and the man’s wallet.

After taking the items, the robber pushed the woman to the ground and fled the scene.

Police described the robber as a white man, 5’10 with a skinny build and a short goatee. He was wearing a navy sweatshirt with a hood over his head and dark jeans during the robbery.

Anyone that has information regarding the incident should contact APD at (828) 252-1110 or anonymously text TIP2APD to 847411.